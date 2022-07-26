David Ortiz Inducted to Baseball Hall of Fame

On this week’s episode of Red Sox Beat host Mike Petraglia is joined by Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss how to fix the Red Sox and David Ortiz’s hall of fame induction.

Red Sox Beat is powered by BetOnline.ag. Use the code CLNS50 for 50% welcome bonus on your initial deposit.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

1:30 David Ortiz Gracious in Cooperstown

4:00 Big Papi at ASG and Cooperstown is EXACTLY what MLB needs

6:00 Blue Jays Blowout symbolic of much bigger issue with Sox

10:00 Chances Red Sox trade Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez at deadline

11:00 Juan Soto on the move?

14:00 Handling Devers now on the IL and his future

17:00 Why Red Sox should push for Luis Castillo, Pedro 2.0