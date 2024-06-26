Should Patriots Extend Davon Godchaux?

The New England Patriots are re-signing a plethora of in house players recently. One player not on that list however is veteran defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

The 29-year-old who is owed around $8 million dollars this season is currently in a contract dispute with the Patriots. Although he was present at New England’s mandatory minicamp two weeks ago, he appeared to be holding out as he did not participate in any individual or team drills.

On Monday night, the DT took to X to express his frustration with the situation, but desire to remain with New England:

Hopefully we can get something done that’s fair to me and my team before camp starts! I love NE, I would love to retire here but it’s has to make sense for us! What I do on the football field in the trenches most of time doesn’t show on the stat sheet but turn on the film you… https://t.co/PPH8Fvb4Ku — Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) June 25, 2024

Godchaux is headed into the final year of his 2-year, $20 million extension that he signed in 2022.

“The Patriots have been a team this offseason that has rewarded their own and has rewarded their hard workers,” said Mike Kadlick on the latest episode of the Patriots Daily podcast.

Kadlick and CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles discuss whether or not the Patriots should extend Godchaux and what his impact has been on this team thus far.

“Bill Belichick did actually say that he was one of the best defensive tackles in the league. So, his value is there, he’s right. If you look at stats they don’t really jump out. Like if you look at specifically run defense he has tackles and things like that, but for a nose its hard to really quantify that with pure numbers,” said CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles.

Will the Patriots extend Davon Godchaux, or will the vetern defensive tackle be forced to look elsewhere?

