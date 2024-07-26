Day 3 Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Maye, Milton III fireworks overshadow shaky day from QBs, offense

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — After two overcast days to start the Patriots’ summer sessions, it felt like we got a true, dog days of summer training camp practice on Friday afternoon.

With the sun beating down and not a cloud in the sky, the Patriots took the field, in shells, for about an hour and 45 minutes before their Saturday off-day.

Jerod Mayo explains that without pads, and with the offense still taking time to gel in a new system, that "the [#Patriots] defense will always be ahead of the offense… it's hard to jump to conclusions."

Let’s empty the notebook:

Attendance, player arrivals

There were two absences to start practice today, with safety Marte Mapu (hand) and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (illness) not present during stretch period.

Here’s a look at Drake Maye arriving for Day Three:

Here's a look at Drake Maye arriving for Day Three:

Jacoby Brissett and Austin Hooper, who played together during their days with the Cleveland Browns, take the field together:

Jacoby Brissett and Austin Hooper, who played together during their days with the Cleveland Browns, take the field together:

Arguably the most impressive Patriot through three days: rookie WR Ja’Lynn Polk:

Arguably the most impressive Patriot through three days: rookie WR Ja'Lynn Polk:

News & Notes: Offense

— It was overall a shaky day for the Patriots QB’s, with neither of the top guys in Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye separating themselves from the bunch. In fact, you could argue that sixth-round pick Joe Milton III was the most impressive signal caller on the afternoon.

Two deep bombs from Drake Maye and Joe Milton.

— Though Maye wasn’t great, he did improve over the course of the session. Early on, he looked indecisive and quick to tuck it and run. As the practice went on, so did his feel for his progressions. Notably, on one play during 7-on-7’s, Maye worked to this third read, on the backside, and found fellow rookie Javon Baker on a stick route.

— Maye also made the play of the day in conjunction with second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk, threading the needle between Azizi Hearn and Jaylinn Hawkins in double coverage, with Polk making a leaping grab. Fireworks from the crowd ensued, and Jacoby Brissett ran to congratulate the pass catcher.

— Two plays later on the other field, more fireworks ensued as rookie QB Joe Milton found rookie WR Javon Baker on a 60+ yard bomb for a touchdown over rookie CB Marcellas Dial. Rookie, rookie, rookie.

— Tight end Mitchell Wilcox, who the Patriots signed this Spring but has been considered a longshot to make the roster, has taken a good amount of reps with the first-team offense through three days. Something to keep an eye on.

— Tackle Chukwuma Okorafor told the media on Thursday that the coaches have told them “Every day will be a different line. We don’t really know who is going to be the guy yet. Obviously with Dave [Andrews] and Mike [Onweny] we know about them but I think apart from that, everything is wide open.”

Okorafor wasn’t lying. After spending two days at left tackle, he saw action on the right side today with rookie Caedan Wallace manning the blindside.

— A note in the running back room as Antonion Gibson remains on the NFI list: Kevin Harris broke a run up the middle during 11-on-11’s for a long gain and looked as fast as I’ve ever seen him.

News & Notes: Defense

— Roughly 90 seconds prior to Jerod Mayo’s practice-opening press conference, it was reported by ESPN’s Field Yates that the Patriots and safety Jabrill Peppers are finalizing a three-year, $24 million contract extension with a max. value of $30 million.

Jerod Mayo on the #Patriots and S Jabrill Peppers finalizing a three-year extension: "I am very happy for Peppers and for his family. He really embodies everything we want on the field… it's good to get that deal done."

“I am very for Peppers and his family,” Mayo told reporters. “He really embodies everything we want on the field.. it’s good to get that deal done.”

— Reserve cornerback Shaun Wade, who’s been limited in practice thus far and has been seen doing wind sprints while the rest of the squad take part in team drills, donned a red non-contact jersey for the first time today.

#Patriots cornerback Shaun Wade is out here in a red non-contact jersey. He's been limited throughout the first several days of camp, seen off to the side running during team drills.

— After not taking place in stretch lines, safety Marte Mapu and defensive tackle Christian Barmore (who are both dealing with ailments) arrived with helmets. Neither, however, participated in practice.

Marte Mapu and Christian Barmore are two late arrivals to practice.

— Davon Godchaux returned to practice after missing Thursday’s session with what Jerod Mayo described as “tightness”. In the midst of a contract dispute, Godchaux told reporters after practice that he would love to retire a Patriot, but is frustrated with his lack of guaranteed money while being “one of the best run defenders in the league.” He added that he’s putting in in his agent’s hands.

— Alex Austin, who’s lack of run with the first-team cornerbacks caused alarm bells in my head, showed off his skills with a pass breakup on a pass from Brissett intended for JuJu Smith-Schuster.

News & Notes: Special Teams

— In the first live special teams session of training camp, we finally saw some good out of second-year kick Chad Ryland. He went 4/4, while his competition in veteran Joey Slye went 3/4.

Wrap-Up, Takeaways

Overall, a shaky day for the Patriots’ quarterbacks was overshadowed by two highlight throws from the rookies in Maye and Milton. The defense continues to show that their the better unit, with the offense still yearning to win a practice session.

The Pats are off on Saturday, but return to the practice field on Sunday afternoon for an 11 a.m. start. Keep it here with CLNSMedia.com and with Patriots Press Pass on YouTube as the days roll on in Foxborough.