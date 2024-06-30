Dean Letourneau and Previewing Bruins Free Agency

Welcome back to Bruins Beat! In this episode, Evan Marinofsky and Mark Divver discuss the new Boston Bruins that were taken in the 2024 NHL Draft. They spent a lot of time watching their first-round selection, Dean Letourneau, and they provide a full analysis on how he might fit on Boston’s roster.

They also credit a more underrated pick from the day, Elliott Groenewold, arguing he could be a solid player at the professional level.

Their conversation then pivots to the impending free agency window, as they make their arguments about who the Bruins should go after and what decisions they should make regarding some of the players they could retain.

0:00 – Intro

3:00 – Bruins’ 25th Pick Reaction

5:10 – Dean Letourneau’s Potential

7:02 – Uncertainty of Development

10:32 – Potential Impact of Letourneau

14:44 – Mid-round rankings

17:43 – Dealing for future

20:59 – Vinni Lettieri’s potential

22:38 – Free agency day

26:17 – Free agency begins

29:43 – Lindholm’s importance

31:19 – Bruins’ top need

37:09 – Playoffs discussion

39:27 – Free agency caution

