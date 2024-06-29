Dean Letourneau’s Boom Bust Potential: Evan Marinofsky’s Scouting Report

The Boston Bruins swung big in the first round of Friday’s NHL Draft in Las Vegas, selecting center Dean Letourneau with the 25th overall pick. Letourneau is a skilled center who with a massive frame standing 6-foot-7 and 214 pounds.

Earlier this week on the “Poke the Bear Podcast” New England Hockey Journal’s Evan Marinofsky and Boston.com’s Conor Ryan debated whether someone like Letorneau would be a good fit for the Bruins at 25.

Marinofsky watched and scouted Letorneau extensively this past season and says that while the big play potential is there, the bust potential is also very high. Ryan thinks that’s just the sort of player the Bruins should be going after at this stage in the draft.

Letourneau has committed to Boston College and will play for the Eagles this fall. He tallied 127 points (61 goals, 66 assists) in 56 games for St. Andrews College (Canadian prep school) during the 2023-24 season.

