Deion Branch Returns to New England – Wasabi Fenway Bowl Betting Odds, Preview, and Prediction

With college football bowl season hitting Boston this year, there was no way I could resist writing about it. The Louisville Cardinals will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl – the third bowl game this postseason.

The game will kick off, of course, from Fenway Park his coming Saturday, December 17th at 11:00am and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Here are the odds for the game courtesy of our exclusive wagering partners at BetOnline.ag:

Odds – Louisville vs. Cincinnati

Spread: Louisville -1.5

Total: 41.5

Moneyline: Louisville -125/Cincinnati +105

Storylines

Louisville

As you can tell from the featured image and the article title, former Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch is making a return to the Boston area this weekend. When the Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfeld left to take over Luke Fickell’s spot as head coach at Cincinnati (of all places), Louisville decided to turn to Branch to be their interim head coach for their bowl game. Branch has been the programs Director of Player Development and Alumni Relations, and said in his introductory news conference last week that, “I’m not a head coach, but I know one thing — I can lead guys. That’s one thing I will do. I’ll give this team everything I have.”

Cincinnati

The Bearcats have fallen off quite a bit since their appearance in last season’s College Football Playoff, but not enough to miss out on a bowl game. Cincy went 9-3 this year under Luke Fickell’s lead, and it landed him a power five coaching job.

They’ll go into the Fenway Bowl with interim head coach Kerry Combs at the helm and will transition to Louisville’s Satterfeld as their new full-time HC next season. Satterfel holds a 76-48 record in 10 years as head coach at Louisville and Appalachian State, and also has a 4-1 record in bowl games.

Prediction/Pick

We’re betting on Branch here. With Louisville’s former head coach going to their Bowl Game opponent, the Cardinals will be out for blood on Saturday. Obviously Satterfeld isn’t coaching just yet – but they want to prove that they’re a better program than the Bearcats.

Louisville wins by a score and Deion Branch gets to be a champion in New England again.

Prediction: Louisville 28 – Cincinnati 21

Side: Louisville -1.5

Total: OVER 41.5

