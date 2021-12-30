Delta 8: Frequently Asked Questions

Many people who know about CBD products will have heard of Delta 8, and some may have already tried Delta-8 products for themselves. There are lots of different D-8 products that you can choose from, and these are designed to enable you to enjoy a legal high. However, some people are not familiar with the ins and outs of D-8, and they have a lot of questions before they decide whether Delta-8 is the right choice for them.

If you considering buying Delta-8 products, it is important to do your research and learn more about it before you make up your mind. By doing this you can make a more informed decision, as there might be many things that you want to clarify before you make up your mind. A lot of people have questions, and you will find the answers to many of these online. In this article, we will look at a few of the frequently asked questions relating the Delta-8.

Some of the Top Questions and Answers

There are many people who have questions about Delta-8, as they do not know a huge amount about it and are wary about buying Delta-8 products. Some of the common questions and answers are:

Is Delta-8 Safe?

Naturally, one of the top questions that people have when it comes to Delta-8 is whether it is safe and whether it may cause serious side effects and problems. Well, the good news is that D-8 is considered very safe by experts, and there are minimal or no side effects that you have to worry about. In fact, some say that it is safer than many of the things you probably consume on a regular basis such as caffeine and alcohol as well as NSAIDs.

Does Delta-8 Show Up on Drug Tests?

One of the other major questions that people have is ‘does Delta 8 show up on a drug test?’. Unfortunately, this is something that can cause an issue because it does currently show up on standard drug tests. There are certain similarities between legal D-8 and illegal D-9, and this means that regular drug tests struggle to differentiate between the two. So, you may be flagged as having something illegal in your system when you have a drug test even through you the product you have used contains legal Delta-8. This is something you must keep in mind if you need to have drug tests on a regular basis.

Is Delta-8 Different to Delta-9?

Some people are interested in finding out whether Delta-8 is the same as Delta-9. Well, one thing to remember is that D-9 is illegal and refers to traditional THC whereas D-8 is a legal THC isomer. However, although these two have a different chemical arrangement, the chemical composition is the same. This is what causes D-8 to be flagged up in drug tests and could be misconstrued as an illegal substance in drug test analysis.

These are just a few of the common questions relating to Delta-8.