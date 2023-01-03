Demar Hamlin collapses; Dolphins-Pats review

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick react Bills DB Demar Hamlin collapsing last night and review the Patriots win over the Dolphins.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Damar Hamlin in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest on field; Bills-Bengals postponed

13:29 How this impacts the NFL

22:32 Damar Hamlin’s charity is officially over $4 million in donations

25:35 Update on Damar Hamlin

25:58 Dolphins-Pats review

29:55 NFL says Bills-Game will not resume this week

31:24 Greg didn’t understand what Dolphins were doing on offense

34:27 Greg liked Patriots offense … a little

38:32 3 up/3 down from NE vs MIA

44:00 BSJ member question: Did Greg’s thoughts on Kyle Dugger change?

