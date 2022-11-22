Derozan Drops 28 To Help Bulls Snap Celtics 9-Game Win Streak

Chicago, IL — The Celtics have now lost four times, twice against Cleveland and twice against Chicago.

The Chicago Bulls halted the Celtics 9-game win streak, winning 121-107 on Monday night. Demar Derozan kept the home crowd into the game, making one contested jumper after another to lift his team.

The Celtics came alive early in the 4th quarter, but their rally was too little, too late. Boston opened up the final period on an 8-0 run, but Chicago answered with a Patrick Williams jumper to beat the shot clock and a Zach Lavine 3-pointer. Boston never got within 8 points after that stint.

The Celtics came into tonight forcing just 12.4 turnovers per game, the fewest in the NBA. The Celtics only forced 11 turnovers tonight, and this forced them to lose the battle for free throw attempts and fast break points.

Marcus Smart returned to the lineup for Boston after a 3-game absence, but posted a team-low -15 figure in 35 minutes. The duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 53 points and 8 made 3’s, but the team’s lackadaisical effort defensively costed them.

The final game of a road trip is always the hardest, but this was largely a lifeless effort from Boston.

The Celtics will now return home to host Luka Doncic and the Mavericks to start a 6-game home stand.