Derrick White Has a Great Debut in Green

The Boston Celtics made some waves at the NBA trade deadline, bringing Daniel Theis back to Boston as well as acquiring defensive-minded guard Derrick White from the San Antonio Spurs. Celtics Coach Ime Udoka was an assistant with the Spurs during White’s first two years in the league, and also coached White, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart with the 2019 FIBA USA team. His father also grew up as a Celtics fan, and White has said that he’s excited for him to be here.

In his postgame interview following his debut, White said the last 48 hours had been hectic, saying “It’s been pretty crazy. But everyone’s been great since I’ve been here. I was happy I could come out here and play tonight and help the team win.”

On TD Garden erupting and cheering for him, White said “It was crazy. I got goosebumps. That was awesome. I really appreciated that ovation.”

Cleared to play only 45 minutes before the game, Derrick White shined in his debut for Boston, notching 15 PTS, 6-12 FG, 3-7 3P, 6 REB, and 2 AST in the win. The Garden Report weighs in on White’s premiere in Boston, and what his addition could mean for the Celtics moving forward.

