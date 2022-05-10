Reaction: Derrick White’s Crucial Role in Celtics Game 4 Win

Derrick White was a huge factor in the Celtics’ comeback win on Monday night. Boston walked into a high-pressure situation in Game 4, tasked with trying to tie the series up on the road in Milwaukee. A loss would put them into a 3-1 deficit, which historically hasn’t worked well for most teams. Boston managed to pull off the comeback and stole Game 4 in a 116-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

When the pressure was at the highest, multiple Celtics stepped up to contribute and push the team to a 116-108 victory over the Bucks. On top of Al Horford’s electrifying performance, Derrick White chipped in on both sides of the ball, and held the Bucks to 0-12 FG when defended by him. White finished the evening with 11 PTS on 4-6 FG (1-3 3P), 4 REB, and 1 BLK. The Garden Report weighs in on Derrick White and why he was crucial in the Celtics Game 4 win in Milwaukee.

