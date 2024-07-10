Derrick White Replaces Kawhi Leonard on Team USA

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is withdrawing from the upcoming Paris Olympics and will not compete for USA basketball.

In a statement released on Wednesday by USA Basketball, they announced that Celtics do-it-all guy Derrick White would replace the LA Clippers forward.

An update on Kawhi Leonard from the USA Basketball Men’s National Team. pic.twitter.com/84TjYpc90i — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 10, 2024

The reason for Leonard’s departure was decided upon by the Clippers organization and Team USA officials who have observed the training camp over the past three days.

This would have been Leonard’s first appearance in the Olympics. Leonard has notably been battling right knee inflammation and missed 12 out of 14 of the last games for the Clippers this past season.

“Kawhi has been ramping up for the Olympics over the last several weeks and had a few strong practices in Las Vegas. He felt ready to compete,” USA Basketball said. “However, he respects that USA Basketball and the Clippers determined it’s in his best interest to spend the remainder of the summer preparing for the upcoming season rather than participating in the Olympic Games in Paris.”

Replacing Leonard is the third member of the Celtics team to make the 12-spot USA roster, Derrick White. He joins Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum in the pursuit of a gold medal for Team USA as a first-timer. In 2019 White played on Team USA in the World Cup.

“I am happy to announce that Derrick will compete at his first Olympic Games on the heels of a championship season in Boston,” USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill said. “We look forward to him joining the team in the coming days as we continue preparations for Paris.

White averaged 15.2 points and 5.2 assists for the Celtics this past season as the team went on to hang banner number 18 in the rafters. He most recently signed a $126 million, four-year extension with Boston.

“The reporting had always been that if Kawhi couldn’t go, maybe even if KD couldn’t go you would have to think, White was gonna be the guy, the next option, the next man up in the hierarchy,” said CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning.

The pick by Team USA may be a surprise to many, as players like White’s teammate and Eastern Conference Finals and Finals MVP Jaylen Brown was not chosen to be on the roster.

There is a clear priority by Team USA to choose players with defensive versatility, can play their role, and be threats off the ball with a handful of score first offensive all-stars already on the roster.

