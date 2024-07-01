Reaction to Derrick White Signing four-year, $125.9 million Extension with Celtics

CLNS Media’s John Zannis and Bobby Manning discuss the news that the Boston Celtics have extended Derrick White. White reportedly agreed to a four-year, $125.9 million contract beginning in the 2025-2026 season.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has agreed on a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option. Huge offseason priority for the champs. pic.twitter.com/eAMo9yf7oe — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

White had the option to decline an extension and test free agency next summer, but he is clearly happy to remain with the team he just won a championship with.

In the 2023-24 season, White averaged 15.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds along with a steal per game. He earned a spot on the NBA’s All-Defense Second Team, alongside his backcourt partner, Jrue Holiday.

White was initially acquired by the Celtics at the 2022 trade deadline for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, and a first-round pick.

FULL EPISODE: https://www.youtube.com/live/1rR9w6p35cY?si=nr6YpBumlouAER-E

