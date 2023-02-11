Derrick White GOES OFF in Celtics Win

The Boston Celtics took on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, and Derrick White paced the Celtics offense from beyond the arc as Boston cruised to a 127-116 win over Charlotte. In their first game since the NBA trade deadline, the Celtics were missing threes starters, but their depth stepped up in a big way.

Derrick White was phenomenal in a career performance, scoring a career high 33 points in Boston’s effortless win. The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon gave their thoughts on Derrick White’s huge night.

