Derrick White Has Arrived for the Boston Celtics

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon break down the impact of Celtics Guard Derrick White after Boston’s 120-108 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

Boston closed the Game 1 on a 40-16 run while White finished with 21 PTS, 3 AST, 5 3PM in Game 1.

