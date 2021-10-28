Despite issues vs. Jets, Patriots will beat Chargers

On this episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast w/ Nick Cattles, Greg and Nick preview this Sunday’s matchup between the Patriots and Chargers.

0:00 Mac Jones was meh…

7:15 A few big-time busts on defense.

9:05 Chargers Offense. 15:11 Chargers defense is bad…

23:50 Game picks: Chargers -5

25:20 BostonSportsJournal.com member question of the day: Should Pats free Uche?

