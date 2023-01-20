Did Al Horford, Celtics Expose Warriors For Being Too Small?

BOSTON, MA — Al Horford turned back the clock in the Celtics 121-118 overtime win over the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. Horford contributed 20 points, 10 rebounds & three blocks to help secure Boston’s 8th straight victory. The Garden Report’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano and Josue Pavon discuss if Golden State was exposed by Horford’s size.

“It’s a big game. I wanted to come out here and I wanted to win,” Horford said. “I wanted to win really bad, so absolutely, it’s a regular season game, it’s just one game, it’s over, but it’s an important game … they beat us (in the Finals), give credit where credit is due. They were the better team, but it’s a new season, it’s a new year.”

Jayson Tatum says the #Celtics bought too much into the NBA Finals rematch hype in San Francisco earlier this season He says Boston approached today's game like any other big game 📺JT Presser: https://t.co/zK6ewgAfSc ⚡️@betonline_ag @HelloFresh @AthleticGreens @RocketMoneyApp pic.twitter.com/4EnDjPI8XA — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) January 20, 2023

