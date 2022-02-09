Did Celtics Miss Out on Domantas Sabonis and Tyrese Haliburton Trades?

BROOKLYN — The Kings and Pacers pulled off the first blockbuster trade of the deadline, flipping former and future all stars Domantas Sabonis (with Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb) and Tyrese Haliburton (with Tristan Thompson and Buddy Hield).

The Celtics would’ve stood to gain from trades for either player, as well as Hield, crossing off a favorite of Bobby Manning in Sabonis and the franchise in Haliburton. Bobby reacts live from New York City ahead of Celtics vs Nets to the trade, plus the CJ McCollum Trail Blazers and Pelicans trade from earlier in the day.