BOSTON — The Celtics suffered a loss where they never led in Game 3 despite pulling back within one point with four minutes remaining after Jimmy Butler went down for the second half with knee inflammation. Boston went down by 21 in the first quarter with Robert Williams down and Kyle Lowry returning with a disruptive night.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discussed the loss from every angle, particularly how the Celtics fell into 24 turnovers and their worst habits.