Marcus Smart won the Defensive Player of the Year award in a ceremony Monday night where Gary Payton surprised him after practice. It sparked a debate over whether he deserved it over other contenders like Mikal Bridges or Rudy Gobert, especially with Robert Williams in the conversation too in a team scheme that Boston rode to No. 1 in defense. Smart became the first guard since Payton to win DPOY.

Bobby Manning reports on the Celtics’ reaction to the honor from practice in Boston.