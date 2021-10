The guys, Nick Quaglia, Marv Ezhan, and Mike Molyneaux recap the return of Tom Brady to New England and the 19-17 loss which makes the Patriots 1-3 now. They discuss if Patriots fans had the right reaction to Tom Brady and if he left the door open to a return.

Oh and, how about that post-game presser? Did he leave a return to New England a possibility!?

Patriots Roundtable is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!