Did the Patriots Loss to the Cowboys Show Any Promise?

Nick Quaglia, Marv Ezhan and Mike Molyneaux get into it for another week of the CLNS Media Patriots Roundtable.

The Patriots are coming off of a tough, tough loss to the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday. After Mac Jones dropped a dime of a pass to Kendrick Bourne, all they needed was a stop and the Pats would have shaken up the NFL world a little bit. But they missed their chance.

With Mac Jones looking good and the offense showing some promise though, what’s the rest of this season look like? Will the defense be able to put it together?

