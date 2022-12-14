Did we learn anything from the Patriots win at Arizona?

Andrew breaks down the Pats’ 27-13 win over the Cardinals, why Mac Jones played better than you think, the assistant coach who deserves a game ball and much more from Arizona.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Pats Interference on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and at CLNSMedia.com every Tuesday!



TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:30 Pats defeat Cardinals

2:57 Why Mac Jones played better than you think

5:03 Josh Uche is breaking out

7:23 Marcus Jones is a weapon

11:40 The bad: Trent Brown & OT play

13:29 Game balls

14:14 The assistant coach who deserves a game ball

16:41 What would NFL films say

Go to BetOnline.Ag and Use promo code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Checkout Calm, the #1 app for sleep and meditation, Get a 40% discount on a Calm premium subscription. Go to https://calm.com/GARDEN !

READ all of Andrew’s work at https://www.bostonherald.com/author/andrew-callahan/