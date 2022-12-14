Sign Up Subscribe
Pats Interference

Did we learn anything from the Patriots win at Arizona?

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

Andrew breaks down the Pats’ 27-13 win over the Cardinals, why Mac Jones played better than you think, the assistant coach who deserves a game ball and much more from Arizona.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:30 Pats defeat Cardinals

2:57 Why Mac Jones played better than you think

5:03 Josh Uche is breaking out

7:23 Marcus Jones is a weapon

11:40 The bad: Trent Brown & OT play

13:29 Game balls

14:14 The assistant coach who deserves a game ball

16:41 What would NFL films say

