Discussing Potential Coaching Changes for the Patriots | Pats Interference

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi rejoins the show to cover potential changes to the Patriots’ coaching staff this offseason, whether Drake Maye or Justin Hebert will be the better quarterback over the next 10 years and leftover takeaways from Foxboro. Later, the guys preview Saturday’s Patriots-Chargers game and make their game picks.

0:00 – Intro

1:37 – Patriots game preview

6:57 – Run defense issues

8:56 – Ownership’s preference

12:54 – Communication issues

18:17 – Chargers’ draft struggles

22:29 – Drake Maye’s potential

24:25 – Quarterback turnover issues

27:17 – Alex Feld’s future

29:19 – Offensive line issues

32:30 – Receiver struggles

36:05 – Ownership dynamics

38:03 – Fall Guy Factor

40:49 – Coaching staff changes

45:28 – Discussing Gerard’s future

48:01 – Chargers game preview

50:59 – Patriots’ final chance

1:00:01 – Neutralize Derwin James

1:01:58 – Game attendance curiosity

1:03:29 – Chargers game prediction

1:05:30 – Proving consistency needed

1:11:14 – Media questions discussed

Pats Interference is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !