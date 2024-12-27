Discussing Potential Coaching Changes for the Patriots | Pats Interference

The Boston Sports Journal’s Mike Giardi rejoins the show to cover potential changes to the Patriots’ coaching staff this offseason, whether Drake Maye or Justin Hebert will be the better quarterback over the next 10 years and leftover takeaways from Foxboro. Later, the guys preview Saturday’s Patriots-Chargers game and make their game picks.
0:00 – Intro
1:37 – Patriots game preview
6:57 – Run defense issues
8:56 – Ownership’s preference
12:54 – Communication issues
18:17 – Chargers’ draft struggles
22:29 – Drake Maye’s potential
24:25 – Quarterback turnover issues
27:17 – Alex Feld’s future
29:19 – Offensive line issues
32:30 – Receiver struggles
36:05 – Ownership dynamics
38:03 – Fall Guy Factor
40:49 – Coaching staff changes
45:28 – Discussing Gerard’s future
48:01 – Chargers game preview
50:59 – Patriots’ final chance
1:00:01 – Neutralize Derwin James
1:01:58 – Game attendance curiosity
1:03:29 – Chargers game prediction
1:05:30 – Proving consistency needed
1:11:14 – Media questions discussed
