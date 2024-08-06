Do Bruins Fans Trust the Front Office?

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky is joined by Joe Pohoryles of NHL.com and The Hockey News to discuss the recent survey on NHL front offices, and Bruins fans’ feelings about their team’s leadership. Plus, as time ticks on, should fans be concerned about the Jeremy Swayman negotiations? That, and much more!

Topics

– The Athletic fan survey on NHL front offices

– Bruins fans are harsh (and we love that)

– Is the criticism warranted?

– Is it time to put the 2015 Draft to bed?

– Re-shaping the narrative

– What’s going on with Jeremy Swayman?

