Do the Bruins want Trevor Zegras?

Joe Haggerty and Evan Marinovsky discuss whether Trevor Zegras could be a trade option for the Boston Bruins as they look to upgrade at the center position.

0:00 – Introduction to the Pucks with Haggs podcast

2:12 – Evaluating Trevor Zegras as a potential candidate

8:19 – Player’s potential overshadowed by past success

11:07 – Considerations for player’s fit with Bruins style

13:04 – Player’s maturity and understanding of winning hockey

16:06 – PrizePicks

19:27 – Emphasis on skill development in USA hockey

21:53 – Elias Lindholm as a potential fit for the Bruins

24:29 – Evaluating Bruins’ forward line depth

26:00 – Concerns about Sam Reinhart’s production without top centers

30:33 – Potential trade involving Linus Ullmark for a first-round pick

32:08 – Fitzgerald announces first-round pick for goalie trade market

34:47 – GameTime

40:09 – Bruins fans chanting Swayman’s name

43:13 – Ottawa’s interest in Ullmark

45:34 – Dave Goucher staying with Vegas Golden Knights

47:55 – Finding a niche and lifestyle that fits

49:39 – Potential candidates for the new role

51:10 – Importance of mentoring new talent

