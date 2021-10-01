Do Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum Need to be Friends

On the latest edition of the Celtics Beat Podcast on the CLNs Media Network, host Adam Kaufman welcomes in Forbes Celtics writer Chris Grenham to discuss the first few days of Celtics training camp and the storylines to start the season.

What are some of the major differences between Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka’s coaching styles? How big a role will Al Horford play this season? And of course the age old question, are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum friends and does it really matter. According to Grenham, that’s an emphatic no.

“I mean I think it’s a normal professional dynamic you have people I’m sure at work who you’re friends with you respect them you get along with them you’re cool but you don’t hang out every day and that’s OK,” Grenham told Kaufman. “You can still coexist at work and be very good counterparts and I think that’s OK and I think that’s always been the case with Jaylen Brown an Jayson Tatum. Like, they don’t have to be best friends for whatever reason I think in modern-day sports people – when you have two big dogs at the top of roster – want to be best friends and do everything together whatever this is not the case and that’s OK. Because, they are friends and they do co-exist together. And Jaylen Brown’s right, they’re two guys who can hoop and two guys who can hoop can co-exist.”

