Do the Celtics Have an Answer for the Greek Freak?

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis recap the Celtics Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and look ahead to Game 2.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Celtics got they a** Kicked By Bucks

5:00 Celtics showed Brook Lopez too much respect

9:50 What needs to change in Game 2?

15:45 Was Boston to confident after Nets sweep?

17:05 Ime Udoka out-coached by Coach Bud?

24:33 NBA Officiating

28:25 Marcus Smart questionable + physical play

32:30 Other NBA Playoff Matchups