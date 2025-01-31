Does Jaylen Brown Deserve His All-Star Nod? | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast

Bob Ryan and Gary Tanguay discuss the latest news surrounding the Celtics and the NBA as a whole. With All-Star reserves set to be revealed tonight, Jaylen Brown faces some tough competition. Does he deserve a nod? Plus, Adam Silver discussed some potential rule changes. Should the league actually implement them?
0:00 – Intro
0:38 – Celtics vs. Bulls Reaction
3:55 – Jaylen an All-Star?
8:29 – Andre Iguodala Jersey Retirement
9:20 – Is Allen Iverson Top 20 All-Time?
10:26 – PrizePicks
12:35 – 10-Minute NBA Quarters?
13:30 – NBA Should Only Have 2 Refs!
17:55 – Why Are Ratings Down?
24:34 – Gametime
26:18 – Brian Scalabrine Story
27:30 – Jimmy Butler Update
