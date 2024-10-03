Does KAT Make the Knicks the Biggest Celtics Threat?

A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis discuss the recent trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks in exchange for a package centered around Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. Did it make the Knicks a viable threat to beat the Celtics? Are there still Eastern Conference teams with a better chance?

Plus, they cover the Celtics’ upcoming games in Abu Dhabi, and a potential future for the NBA on an international stage.

0:00 – Intro

0:34 – Remembering Dikembe Mutombo

4:36 – Celtics practice impressions

6:29 – Tough training camp

8:25 – Building from nothing

13:03 – Randle’s physicality

14:41 – Towns’ rebounding issues

19:24 – Towns’ impact potential

21:03 – Knicks vs. Sixers comparison

22:50 – NBA global expansion discussion

26:32 – NBA game schedule

30:02 – Civil rights issues raised

34:35 – Gary’s book release

38:21 – Celtics race relations

