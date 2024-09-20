Don Sweeney on Jeremy Swayman & Reacting to Lines

In this episode of Poke the Bear, Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky react to a variety of Bruins topics, including Don Sweeney providing insight on the Jeremy Swayman situation and assessing how the Bruins would fare if they had to play the beginning of the season without him.

The conversation then turns to their reactions on the lineup seen at the beginning of training camp, and how the lines could look different from last season.

