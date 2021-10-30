Don‘t Embarrass Aaron Rodgers By Comparing Him to Tom Brady

Tanya Ray Fox is the host of the Almost Shameless Podcast and news editor for FS1’s daily shows.

3:00 –Tanya kicks things off by examining the harsh realities of Roger Goodell’s reign over the NFL, and offers a critique of the way fans and media respond to the lack of transparency about league culture and internal investigations. We’ve seen this time and time again, and yet we always expect different results from the same people who have nothing to gain and everything to lose. So where do we go from here?

17:12 — The Green Bay Packers won in stunning fashion on Thursday Night Football to hand the Arizona Cardinals their first loss of the season. Aaron Rodgers helped his team overcome a serious lack of offensive firepower due to injuries, but he was by no means the hero of the game. But that didn’t stop people from declaring that Aaron Rodgers had done something not even Tom Brady could do — which left Tanya scratching her head as to what NFL those people have been watching for the last two decades.

You can also listen and Subscribe to Almost Shameless on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, and watch on YouTube.

