Don’t Expect Celtics to Use Remaining TPE’s

Sean Deveney is an NBA Insider for Heavy.com. Sean joins Adam and Evan to discuss the end of the Durant-Brown rumors, Brad’s way of building a roster, and Tatum opening up to the national media. Twitter: @SeanDeveney

5:05 Closing the book on the Durant drama

15:14 Brad always works in silence, but yet is transparent

25:36 Does Brad still need help?

28:21 Plan on the Celtics letting all TPE’s expire

42:23 Tatum’s photoshoot w/ Durant wasn’t the best look

