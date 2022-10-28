Don’t Worry About Celtics Defensive Problems Yet

Dan Greenberg covers the Boston Celtics for Barstool Sports. Greenie drops by the show to discuss the Celtics bad defensive luck, why the team is already better than last years, and what to make of Joe Mazzulla’s start. Twitter: @StoolGreenie

02:13 Should we be actually concerned about this defense?

15:39 Celtics players have no trouble pointing out flaws

20:22 This team is better than last year’s

34:50 Cleveland is a legitimate test for the Celtics

44:38 Apology to Joe Mazzulla

Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Thursday, October 27th, 2022. Celtics Beat is powered by BetOnline. Go to BetOnline.AG today and use the promo code CLNS50 for a 50% bonus when you sign up!