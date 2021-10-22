Dont’a Hightower Returns To Practice

The Patriots’ upgraded LB Dont’a Hightower (elbow/ankle) and DL Deatrich Wise (knee) to limited on Thursday.
The full injury report on Thursday included:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Davon Godchaux, Finger
CB Jonathan Jones, Shoulder
CB Shaun Wade, Concussion
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
RB Brandon Bolden, Thigh
S Kyle Dugger, Knee
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
LB Dont’a Hightower, Elbow/Ankle
LB Brandon King, Thigh
G Shaq Mason, Abdomen
DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
DB Adrian Phillips, Back
LB Josh Uche, Shoulder
LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee
