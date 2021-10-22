Dont’a Hightower Returns To Practice

The Patriots’ upgraded LB Dont’a Hightower (elbow/ankle) and DL Deatrich Wise (knee) to limited on Thursday.

The full injury report on Thursday included:

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

RB Brandon Bolden, Thigh

S Kyle Dugger, Knee

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

LB Dont’a Hightower, Elbow/Ankle

LB Brandon King, Thigh

G Shaq Mason, Abdomen

DB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

DB Adrian Phillips, Back

LB Josh Uche, Shoulder

LB Kyle Van Noy, Groin

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Knee

