Down Day for Patriots Offense in Joint Practice vs Eagles

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick break down the offensive performance from Day 14 of Patriots camp
Jackson Tolliver

FOXBORO — Mike Kadlick and Taylor Kyles break down the quarterback play from the Patriots joint practice with the Eagles, and summarize the overall performance of the offense.

 

Jackson Tolliver is a producer, writer, and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports media. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

