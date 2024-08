Down Day for Patriots Offense in Joint Practice vs Eagles

FOXBORO — Mike Kadlick and Taylor Kyles break down the quarterback play from the Patriots joint practice with the Eagles, and summarize the overall performance of the offense.

Neither #Patriots QB got much help from their supporting cast, but I thought Drake Maye was fine while Jacoby Brissett’s accuracy was sporadic. Run game was mostly down. Still time before the season opener, but this offense has work to do — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 13, 2024

