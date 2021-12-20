Dr. Ruston Sanchez Advice on Tummy Tucks

The body goes through various changes, but aging, childbearing, and rapid weight gain or weight loss can aggravate the changes leaving the tummy area in need of repair. Though exercise and diet change may help improve one’s tummy appearance, a tummy tuck offers the absolute solution. If you consider one, read some sound advice from Dr. Ruston Sanchez below.

1) Go For The Right Tummy Tuck

Before deciding on going for a tummy tuck or abdominoplasty, it is good to be aware that this surgery has three types. Each surgery aims at achieving a specific need of the patient going for it. If you are unsure of what surgery best suits you, a consultation with Plastic Surgeon – Ruston Sanchez, can help you make the right decision.

There is the full tummy tuck that aims at improving the area above and below the belly button.

The comprehensive tummy tuck takes care of the whole midsection, including the flanks and the hips. The third one is the mini tummy tuck that reshapes the area slightly below your belly button.

2) Choose Your Surgeon Carefully

Not every plastic surgeon can do a perfect tummy tuck, and it is crucial to do your due diligence. A board-certified plastic surgeon is a far more suitable choice than a non-board-certified one. Other qualities to look for in a surgeon include their experience, previous work in pictures, and if you relate well during a consultation.

3) Staying Healthy

Being healthy is crucial for you before going for the abdominoplasty and after. Your diet should comprise protein, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Water is also an important factor as it helps you hydrate as you wait for the surgery.

If you love your cigar, it may have to go off before going for the tummy tuck and after. The nicotine in cigarettes can cause blood vessels constriction, thus raising your blood pressure. As a result, nutrients and oxygen flowing to your abdomen will be minimal, leading to a prolonged recovery process.

4) Get Essential Supplies

The recovery process can take some time, and you will not be in your best self to go up and about. You need to get some essential things within reach to make the journey easier. Some crucial items you will need include dressing tapes, gauze, alcohol pads, disposable gloves, and antibiotic ointment.

As you will be spending more time resting, you may need some entertainment, which means you may have to stock up on some movies and literature that will keep you company.

5) Take Leave

Abdominoplasty is major surgery, and that means it will take some considerable time before you heal and be on your feet again. At most, you will need three weeks, with the first days having you experiencing some soreness, swelling, moderate pain, and fatigue. Therefore, you will need to take time off from work at the office or home.

Request for leave and at home have your loved ones take over the domestic chores or get some hired help as you get the much-needed rest and healing. Even after the two or three weeks of healing are over, you may have to take things slow for another one month and avoid doing any work that requires too much strain.