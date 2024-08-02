Drake Maye Has Another Positive Day at Patriots Practice

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick react to the quarterback play on Day 8 of Patriots training camp. They praise Drake Maye, who has another impressive day, and Jacoby Brissett, who bounced back after a couple of down practices.

Impressive connection between Kayshon Boutte and Drake Maye Boutte ran a comeback to the front pylon and caught an accurate throw through contact from Isaiah Bolden — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 2, 2024

Drake Maye on his performance at Friday’s #Patriots practice: “I think I made some nice throws, I feel like I’m throwing the football well… just trying to take it day-by-day.” — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) August 2, 2024

