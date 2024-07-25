Drake Maye Has Up-and-Down Day at Patriots Training Camp Day 1

FOXBORO — It was a decent first day of training camp for Drake Maye, the Patriots’ third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While the quarterback made some nice reads, he also missed some throws that he’d want back.

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick react to the new quarterback’s performance, evaluating it as a day of mixed results. They also discuss his current standing in the depth chart, as Jerod Mayo reiterated in today’s press conference that Jacoby Brissett remains the starter.

Jerod Mayo on Drake Maye: “He’ll have his opportunities…but [Jacoby’s] our starter at this point.” —#patriots #nfl

⚡️ by @Gametime pic.twitter.com/vsPHEWnUrV — Patriots on CLNS Media (@PatriotsCLNS) July 24, 2024

Patriots Press Pass is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS for a first deposit match up to $100! Pick more. Pick less. It’s that Easy! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Last minute tickets. Lowest Price. Guaranteed. Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !