Drake Maye Has Up-and-Down Day at Patriots Training Camp Day 1

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick evaluate the performance of the rookie quarterback on Day 1 of training camp
Jackson Tolliver

FOXBORO — It was a decent first day of training camp for Drake Maye, the Patriots’ third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While the quarterback made some nice reads, he also missed some throws that he’d want back.

Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick react to the new quarterback’s performance, evaluating it as a day of mixed results. They also discuss his current standing in the depth chart, as Jerod Mayo reiterated in today’s press conference that Jacoby Brissett remains the starter.

