Drake Maye Keeps Improving on Day 9 of Patriots Camp

Taylor Kyles and Brian Hines break down the offensive performance from Day 9
Jackson Tolliver

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Brian Hines provide a full recap of the offensive performance on Day 9 of Patriots camp. They describe the leaps Drake Maye is taking in his ability, and the continued positive play from Patriots pass-catchers.

Jackson Tolliver is a producer, writer, and editor for CLNS Media. He graduated from Emerson College in 2024 where he studied journalism, focused on sports media. He previously worked for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent and WHDH 7News as a broadcast writer.

