Drake Maye Keeps Improving on Day 9 of Patriots Camp

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Brian Hines provide a full recap of the offensive performance on Day 9 of Patriots camp. They describe the leaps Drake Maye is taking in his ability, and the continued positive play from Patriots pass-catchers.

I’d call today a positive for both Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye Brissett looks like the obvious starting option with his poise and aggressiveness, even if his ball placement leaves something to be desired at times Maye looks more comfortable and accurate than he did in the… — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 3, 2024

