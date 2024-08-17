Drake Maye’s hidden progress, Pats-Eagles notes and a Matt Judon theory

After reviewing the film of the Patriots’ preseason loss to the Eagles, Andrew shares where Drake Maye is making progress, how close he is to the starting job and hands out game balls. Later, he answers your mailbag questions and shares a theory about how the Matt Judon saga came to a close.
0:00 – Intro
2:05 – Key plays analysis
4:41 – Quarterback starting timeline
7:01 – Jacoby Brissett’s performance
10:39 – Offensive line struggles
12:25 – Maye’s performance review
14:06 – Offensive line concerns
15:39 – Defensive tackle struggles
17:20 – Special teams emphasis
19:40 – Mailbag questions answered
22:59 – Player size concerns
25:03 – Quarterback timeline discussion
27:29 – Tackles market analysis
29:14 – Development plan working
33:56 – Judon trade analysis
36:15 – Sacrificing today for tomorrow
40:20 – Time is beauty of rebuild
