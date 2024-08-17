Drake Maye’s hidden progress, Pats-Eagles notes and a Matt Judon theory

After reviewing the film of the Patriots’ preseason loss to the Eagles, Andrew shares where Drake Maye is making progress, how close he is to the starting job and hands out game balls. Later, he answers your mailbag questions and shares a theory about how the Matt Judon saga came to a close.

0:00 – Intro

2:05 – Key plays analysis

4:41 – Quarterback starting timeline

7:01 – Jacoby Brissett’s performance

10:39 – Offensive line struggles

12:25 – Maye’s performance review

14:06 – Offensive line concerns

15:39 – Defensive tackle struggles

17:20 – Special teams emphasis

19:40 – Mailbag questions answered

22:59 – Player size concerns

25:03 – Quarterback timeline discussion

27:29 – Tackles market analysis

29:14 – Development plan working

33:56 – Judon trade analysis

36:15 – Sacrificing today for tomorrow

40:20 – Time is beauty of rebuild

