Drake Maye Gets Reps with Top Offense on Day 18 of Patriots Camp

FOXBORO — Taylor Kyles and Mike Kadlick break down the highlights and noteworthy takeaways from Day 18 of Patriots training camp, including Drake Maye taking snaps behind the starting offensive line.

– Maye was aggressive and accurate attacking downfield. In 7v7 he threw back-to-back seams and hit a sail vs Cover 2, then in 11v11 he went deep middle to an open Pop off a low snap in 11v11, but Douglas seemed to struggle tracking the pass – Vederian Lowe left with a torso/core… — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) August 21, 2024

