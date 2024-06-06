Drake Maye Takes a Step Forward at Patriots OTAs

Drake Maye saw increased reps at OTAs this week, which begs the question – could Drake Maye be the starting QB sooner than we thought?

Maye, the third overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft out of The University of North Carolina has been playing behind veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett and backup Bailey Zappe for the majority of OTAs. The rookie struggled early on with footwork and red-zone work, but his progress has not gone unntoiced.

On Tuesday, the quarterback was rewarded by moving up in the QB lineup behind Jacoby Brissett but in front of Bailey Zappe in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11, according to Pat’s Pulpit’s Brian Hines.

“Once they start giving Drake Maye things as the third overall pick, it’s hard to take them back. I don’t wanna say it’s not significant, but I don’t wanna say it’s overly significant,” said Greg Bedard on the latest episode of the Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast with Nick Cattles.

Maye has also seen increased reps and has the right tools to make him much more successful than former sixth-round draft pick Mac Jones.

Maye’s arm strength is his number one attribute and he used it in a sloppy, yet telling Patriots OTA practice on Tuesday where it was the second time he moved above Bailey Zappe in the QB depth chart.

Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles break it all down and assess the Patriots evaluation of Maye’s progress.

