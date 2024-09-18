Drama Around the Celtics’ Decision to Sell

On this episode of Still Poddable, Sam “Jam” Packard and Brian Robb react to a NY Post story containing new reports about what’s motivating the Celtics sale, along with some intriguing details on the team’s finances. The guys look at what it could mean for the franchise looking forward, and what changes may be in store. That, and much more!

00:00 – Intro

04:24 – Financial struggles revealed

08:17 – Aggressive team strategy

09:49 – PrizePicks

11:21 – Financial losses anticipated

14:01 – New owner dynamics

15:50 – Tax penalties explained

17:30 – Payroll cuts anticipated

19:18 – Gametime

22:57 – Celtics ownership discussion

27:11 – Pressure on Celtics

31:21 – Tatum’s finals prediction

