Drama Around the Celtics’ Decision to Sell

On this episode of Still Poddable, Sam “Jam” Packard and Brian Robb react to a NY Post story containing new reports about what’s motivating the Celtics sale, along with some intriguing details on the team’s finances. The guys look at what it could mean for the franchise looking forward, and what changes may be in store. That, and much more!
00:00 – Intro
04:24 – Financial struggles revealed
08:17 – Aggressive team strategy
09:49 – PrizePicks
11:21 – Financial losses anticipated
14:01 – New owner dynamics
15:50 – Tax penalties explained
17:30 – Payroll cuts anticipated
19:18 – Gametime
22:57 – Celtics ownership discussion
27:11 – Pressure on Celtics
31:21 – Tatum’s finals prediction

