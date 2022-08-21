WEEI’s Nick “Fitzy” Stevens joins Andrew to compare 53-man roster projections with 10 days and one preseason game left until the NFL’s final cuts. Plus, Andrew covers what he’s heard on Tyquan Thornton’s serious collarbone injury.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:25 Patriots beat Panthers in Week 2 of Preseason

1:19 Cut down day approaches

2:53 Tyquan Thornton’s serious collarbone injury

5:08 Fitzy returns to the pod!

9:00 Dueling Patriots roster projection

11:30 Quarterback

14:05 Running Back

18:17 Wide Receiver + Kendrick Bourne situation

28:07 Tight End

30:37 Offensive Line

36:20 Special Teams

40:00 Defensive Line, EDGE, Linebacker

52:12 Cornerback

1:01:11 Safety

1:05:00 Mailbag: Concerns about Mac’s trajectory? + Which player makes the roster…

