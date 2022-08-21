WEEI’s Nick “Fitzy” Stevens joins Andrew to compare 53-man roster projections with 10 days and one preseason game left until the NFL’s final cuts. Plus, Andrew covers what he’s heard on Tyquan Thornton’s serious collarbone injury.
TIMESTAMPS:
0:00 Intro
0:25 Patriots beat Panthers in Week 2 of Preseason
1:19 Cut down day approaches
2:53 Tyquan Thornton’s serious collarbone injury
5:08 Fitzy returns to the pod!
9:00 Dueling Patriots roster projection
11:30 Quarterback
14:05 Running Back
18:17 Wide Receiver + Kendrick Bourne situation
28:07 Tight End
30:37 Offensive Line
36:20 Special Teams
40:00 Defensive Line, EDGE, Linebacker
52:12 Cornerback
1:01:11 Safety
1:05:00 Mailbag: Concerns about Mac’s trajectory? + Which player makes the roster…
