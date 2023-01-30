Early Line: Super Bowl LVII Opens as a Pick ‘Em Between Chiefs and Eagles

We officially have our Super Bowl matchup, and the NFL’s best will square off two weeks from today. The AFC’s 1-seed Kansas City Chiefs will take on the NFC’s 1-seed Philadelphia Eagles on February 12th for a chance to raise the Vince Lombardi trophy.

The NFL's 57th Super Bowl will kick off from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

You can already place your bets for the game using BetOnline.ag. Here are the early lines:

Super Bowl LVII Early Line

Spread: Pick ‘Em

Total: 50

The Eagles came into 2022 as a sleeper team to make it this far – but it’s hard to believe they’ve been this dominant. Philly moved to 16-1 this season with Jalen Hurts under center after beating San Francisco in the NFC Championship game, and he’d likely be the NFL MVP if it weren’t for a shoulder injury sidelining him toward the end of the regular season:

Despite spraining his shoulder and potentially being out over the next couple of games here for Philly down the stretch, Jalen Hurts has been sensational this season. He’s led the Eagles to a 13-1 record thanks to his 22-5 TD:INT ratio and has also dominated on the ground. He has 747 rushing yards and is second in the league behind only Jamaal Williams with 13 rushing touchdowns. If he wasn’t going to miss time, he’d probably run away with the award.

As for the Chiefs, they’re headed back to their third Super Bowl in four years, and they did so with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce nowhere near 100%. Mahomes was once again on fire on Sunday, going 28/41 for 306 yards and two touchdowns as he continues to prove why he’s the best player in the NFL.

Arguably the most interesting Super Bowl LVII storyline? Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce will be matching up in this one. We’ll have you covered all the way up to it here on CLNS Media, so make sure to keep it here for all of the best game props, player props, game predictions, and more exclusively from BetOnline.ag.

