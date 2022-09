Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal open by discussing the career and impact of Zdeno Chara. Then they got into the start of training camp, Jim Montgomery’s comments and Fabian Lysell skating with Patrice Bergeron.

