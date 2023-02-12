Eddie House Says Celtics Win 2020 NBA Finals If He Wasn’t Traded

In 2010 the Celtics traded Guards Eddie House, J.R Giddens, and Bill Walker to the New York Knicks for guard Nate Robinson and rookie forward Marcus Landry. Eddie House joined Adam Kaufman and Evan Valenti on the latest episode of the Celtics Beat Podcast to discuss his trade deadline experience.

“I had no idea that I was getting traded until like right when we pulled up to practice and then they were like “Hey man, they going to trade you to New York, I’m like, get the (blank) out of here,” House said on Celtics Beat.

“I was pissed. I was destroyed, I was upset cause I’m thinking like, man we got another chance. KG (Kevin Garnett) healthy, we got a chance where we can make something happen here and they ended up going to the finals and losing and quite frankly I feel like if Perk (Kendrick Perkins) doesn’t get hurt and if I was there, I feel like we still win that championship…I feel like I definitely would have been able to make some shots that other guys didn’t hit.”

“It was miserable when I went from a championship team, a winning team, a winning culture and I went to New York and it was guys that just wanted to get the season over with…It was get the season over with and then they could get home or you know, 1-2-3 Cancun was so true there.”

“I was kind of numb at the time because it was such a shock and, a surprise,” House added. “That was like probably one of the most, you know, the miserable, most miserable two months I’ve had playing basketball.

Listen to Celtics Beat Here:

Watch The Celtics Beat Podcast Here: