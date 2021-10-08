Encouraging Signs from Charlie Coyle & Jeremy Swayman Should Start

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal and Evan Marinofsky of Turner Sports break down Charlie Coyle’s first preseason game and how he fit with his linemates. The guys also get into why Jeremy Swayman should start the first game of the season and what Linus Ullmark needs to do better.

Timestamps:

2:00 – The return of Charlie Coyle couldn’t have gone better

7:00 – How can Taylor Hall bring out the best in Charlie Coyle?

15:00 – No reason Jeremy Swayman shouldn’t start the first game of the year

21:00 – Jack Studnicka probably headed to Providence

Follow Conor Ryan on Twitter

Follow Boston Sports Journal on Twitter