Evaluating All Bruins Options with David Pastrnak’s Next Contract

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston.com discuss the Bruins recent West Coast road swing. The guys also get into Brad Marchand, Trent Frederic and the latest on David Pastrnak’s contract. Evan plays devil’s advocate, which is always fun, right?



Follow Evan Marinofsky on Twitter

Follow CLNS Media on Twitter

Go to https://HelloFresh.com/BRUINS21 and use code BRUINS21 for 21 free meals plus free shipping!

Go to BetOnline.ag and Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!